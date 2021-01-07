SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of SBM Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

