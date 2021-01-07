Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Sberbank of Russia stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.44. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

