Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.
NYSE:BFS opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
