Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

