Sarepta Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the average volume of 2,570 call options.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,558. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

