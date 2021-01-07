Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

SAR stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

