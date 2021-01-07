SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

