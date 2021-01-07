Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

