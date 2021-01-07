Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDVKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Sandvik alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.