SaluS Hits Market Cap of $21.83 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $8,891.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $21.56 or 0.00055919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,631.42 or 1.00176404 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

