SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

