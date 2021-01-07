Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.54

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 1324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.