Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.54

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 1324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares during the period.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
