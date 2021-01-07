Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safehold by 62.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.