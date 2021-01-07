Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

