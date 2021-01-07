Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 281,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.50 million, a P/E ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.