Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.81 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

