RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 798,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 508,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

