RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

