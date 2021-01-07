RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

RPM International stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

