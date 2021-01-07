Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,570 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,430.60 ($18.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The company has a market cap of £53.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,323 ($30.35).

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

