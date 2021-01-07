Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.87 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

