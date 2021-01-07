Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.