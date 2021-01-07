Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$91.00

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$73.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Onex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.00 and a 1 year high of C$89.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

