Royal Bank of Canada Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $95.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.