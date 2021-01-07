Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $67.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.