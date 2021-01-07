Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$80.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$65.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.92.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$82.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -100.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

