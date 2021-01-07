Rotten Reaches One Day Volume of $3,172.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $252,318.87 and $3,172.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 50,108,362 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

