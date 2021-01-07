Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

