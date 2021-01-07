Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

