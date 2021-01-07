Ronald C. Rutman Buys 20,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87.

HR.UN stock opened at C$13.02 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.14.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

