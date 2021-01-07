Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.28.

Roku stock opened at $342.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $363.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 919.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 301.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

