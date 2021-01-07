Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 366.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

