Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.22. Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3,299,133 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.57.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

