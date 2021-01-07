Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 81145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.04 million and a PE ratio of -32.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

