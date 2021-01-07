Robotina (ROX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $520.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

