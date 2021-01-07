Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.05.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 535,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.