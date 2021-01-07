Robert J. Traube Sells 4,488 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZUO stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.20.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 9.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zuora by 5.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Zuora by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
