Robert J. Traube Sells 4,488 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZUO stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 9.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zuora by 5.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Zuora by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

