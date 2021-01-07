Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Increased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

