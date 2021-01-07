Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 84,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Select Medical stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 1,370,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,025. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $299,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.