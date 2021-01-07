RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

