RLI (NYSE:RLI) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $98.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RLI traded as high as $108.22 and last traded at $107.76. Approximately 203,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 158,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RLI. BidaskClub downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

