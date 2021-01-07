Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 29th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 94,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,923. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
