Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.41. 27,649,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 29,971,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. Equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

