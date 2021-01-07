Richard Boleat Buys 10,000 Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat purchased 10,000 shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.15.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L)
