Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 7,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.