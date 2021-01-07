Reviewing Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 7.71% 17.19% 13.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Media 100 and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 36.17%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Media 100.

Volatility & Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Media 100 and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems $101.31 million 7.01 $7.81 million $0.50 33.42

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mitek Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Media 100 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, and others through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

