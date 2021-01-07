Reviewing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

72.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 10 0 2.53 CVB Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.78, suggesting a potential downside of 14.79%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.20 $2.51 billion $2.77 10.92 CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.66 $207.83 million $1.48 14.59

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats CVB Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.