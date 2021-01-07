ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 2,928,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,926,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

