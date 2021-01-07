ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Down 5.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.72. 2,059,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,989,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.