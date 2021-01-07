Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after buying an additional 1,177,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 63.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 586,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

