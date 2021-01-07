Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$3.72 on Thursday, hitting C$80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,293. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.03. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$89.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

